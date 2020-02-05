Phoenix Suns Could Wind Up Trading Kelly Oubre
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 05 2020
Kelly Oubre Jr. could be on the move before the trade deadline, as the Phoenix Suns are currently taking calls on the small forward's availability.
This is a bit of a puzzling development, given that Oubre is just 24 years old and under contract through 2021. He's wildly popular with Suns fans and is in the middle of a career year. He's also due a completely reasonably $14.375 million for the 2020-21 season. So what gives?
Well, the Suns are currently five games outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. If they could leverage Oubre's career-year and get a really nice return in exchange for him -- say a few draft picks and/or another young, cheap piece -- that would be a win for the franchise in a potentially lost season.
Oubre could really provide something to a contending team. He's averaging career-highs in points (18.5), rebounds (6.7) and minutes (34.3) per game. He's shooting a career-best 34.6 percent from 3-point range and his true shooting percentage (55.8) is also a career mark. As a 6-foot-7 wing with some real athleticism, he could be a great piece for a team trying to contend.
That said, it'll likely take a lot to pry Oubre loose from the Suns. They certainly don't have to move him and may ultimately decide to retain him. But if a team has a strong enough package, it appears a deal can be made.