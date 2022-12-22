Kelly Oubre and Terance Mann Were Involved in the Dumbest Confrontation in NBA History
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, 126-105. The game was never close as the Clippers jumped out to a 20-point lead with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter. That's somehow when things got interesting, despite the Hornets never making an actual game of it.
Kelly Oubre missed a three-pointer and then reached in on defense to poke the ball away from Terance Mann. Oubre then ran down the ball and threw it ahead to Jalen McDaniels for a dunk. Oubre then got back into Mann's chest and was shoved. Looking for a call, Oubre then went back at Mann while flexing and got shoved again.
Oubre laughed as an offensive foul was called on Mann. An official and Gordon Hayward stepped in to make sure that things didn't escalate and both Oubre and Mann were given technical fouls. Keep in mind this was an 18-point game in the first quarter of a regular season game which is easily the funniest possible time for someone to flex. And maybe an even funnier time for someone to get upset about it, which is probably what made Oubre laugh.
The stakes have probably never been lower. The Hornets are currently tied with the Pistons for the fewest wins in the NBA with eight. Oubre finished with 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting and finished with an absolutely stunning plus/minus of -39.
Great job everyone.