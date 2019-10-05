Mizzou QB Kelly Bryant Goes Down With Knee Injury After Low Hit
By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019
Missouri has had a solid season so far. Kelly Bryant has come over after transferring from Clemson and gotten Mizzou off to a 3-1 start. They were in the midst of enjoying a thorough beatdown of Troy on Saturday when Bryant went down on a low and late hit by a Troy defender.
Not good. Both late and low is a recipe for disaster. The hit came on a touchdown pass that would put Mizzou up 42-7 as they headed into the locker room for halftime.
Bryant managed to walk off under his own power, but it was a nasty-looking hit. Hopefully it's not as bad as it looks, but it would be a big surprise to see Bryant on the field again today.