Mizzou QB Kelly Bryant Goes Down With Knee Injury After Low Hit By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019 Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Missouri has had a solid season so far. Kelly Bryant has come over after transferring from Clemson and gotten Mizzou off to a 3-1 start. They were in the midst of enjoying a thorough beatdown of Troy on Saturday when Bryant went down on a low and late hit by a Troy defender.

Finally seeing the Kelly Bryant play. Doesn’t get much more cheap shot than that. pic.twitter.com/KMCfCXks0f — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 5, 2019

Not good. Both late and low is a recipe for disaster. The hit came on a touchdown pass that would put Mizzou up 42-7 as they headed into the locker room for halftime.

Bryant managed to walk off under his own power, but it was a nasty-looking hit. Hopefully it's not as bad as it looks, but it would be a big surprise to see Bryant on the field again today.