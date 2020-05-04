Keith Law Throws Cold Water on Baseball Restart Rumor
By Ryan Phillips | May 04 2020
On Monday, rumors began to spread that Major League Baseball could start its regular season as soon as July 1, after restarting spring training in June. The Athletic's Keith Law immediately shot that down.
Former major leaguer Trevor Plouffe got everyone riled up and excited when he took to Twitter and posted the following:
Baseball fans were fired up by even the suggestion MLB had a solid plan to play games again. Unfortunately, Law was quick to shut that down:
Law knows what he's talking about and he's a friend of the site, so we're going to go ahead and believe him that the rumor was just wishful thinking.
You'd have to think it's going to take a while for baseball to fully ramp up and the sport probably can't do so until testing for COVID-19 is more widespread and available. There's a lot of uncertainty right now and it seems we're still in a holding pattern.