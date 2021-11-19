Keith Hernandez Promotes Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Anti-Vaccine Book on Twitter
Former New York Mets great and current broadcaster Keith Hernandez made his Twitter private on Friday after the swift backlash he faced for promoting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. Hernandez posted a tweet promoting noted anti-vax champion Robert Kennedy Jr.'s new book.
A segment of the Amazon write-up for the book reads as follows:
The Real Anthony Fauci details how Fauci, Gates, and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis, and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent.
Kennedy is the chairman of Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine organization that has peddled conspiracy theories related to vaccines since its founding in 2016. Kennedy himself has been among the biggest spreaders of vaccine misinformation in that time and his talking points are often easily debunked.
Hernandez is free to read and share any books he wants, but he shouldn't be surprised at the backlash he faced with an insanely quick and overwhelming ratio on Twitter.