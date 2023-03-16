Roundup: Keira Knightley Banned From Doing Boston Accent; Aaron Rodgers to the Jets; Ja Morant Suspended
Eric Garcetti confirmed as ambassador to India ... Nearly 68 million Americans will bet on March Madness ... Credit Suisse's struggles rattle global markets ... Bank crisis sees stocks drop again on Wednesday ... The economy is showing signs of cooling ... Texas judge seems open to banning abortion drug nationwide ... Keira Knightley was banned from doing a Boston accent in "Boston Strangler" ... Sunflower sea stars to get environmental protection ... Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" is looking to cast big names ... James Gunn will direct "Super Man: Legacy" ... Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets ... Jalen Carter tanked his Pro Day ... The Cowboys cut Ezekiel Elliott ... The Bengals landed Orlando Brown Jr. ... NBA suspended Ja Morant for eight games ...
