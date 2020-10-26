Keenan Allen Won't Play Madden Because 'That Game is Trash'
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 26, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
Keenan Allen is apparently not a fan of the Madden video game franchise. On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver said he thought the game was "trash."
Those of you who know me will be shocked by this sentiment, but that member of the Chargers has a a point. I haven't bought Madden in years simply because EA Sports destroyed franchise mode in favor of pumping up online play and Ultimate Team. I couldn't care less about either of those game modes.
Our own Liam McKeone agrees with Allen that Madden is terrible these days.
A funny side note to this is that Allen lost a game of Madden to teammate Derwin James during a charity tournament back in April. Maybe the three-time Pro Bowler is still struggling to come to grips with that loss.