Keenan Allen Once Said New Chargers Teammate Chris Harris Jr. Couldn't 'Hold My Jock Strap'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 18 2020
Chris Harris Jr. is the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers, and he's expected to take the spot across from Casey Heyward in LA's secondary. But there's another teammate he might want to have a conversation with first.
During the 2019 season, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen claimed Harris couldn't "hold my jock strap," then doubled down on it. He finished by saying, "watch the tape."
Check it out:
It's worth noting that Allen was, of course, full of crap. He hasn't played that well against Harris during his career:
In the end this might not be a big deal. Players talk trash to each other all the time. Allen did take it a bit far by reinforcing it in an interview. These two probably need to sit down and talk this out.