Kedon Slovis, USC Put Up Ridiculous Numbers Against UCLA By Ryan Phillips | Nov 23 2019 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kedon Slovis is on a crazy roll, as USC's freshman quarterback has been tearing up the Pac-12 over the past few weeks. An unheralded recruit, Slovis was unexpectedly thrust into duty early in the season and hasn't looked back. During USC's 52-35 win over UCLA on Saturday, he put up some absurd numbers.

Slovis finished Saturday's game completing 37 of 47 passes for 515 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. While those numbers are eye-popping, they get even more absurd when you look at his receivers. Slovis spread the love around, as four of his wideouts topped 100 receiving yards.

Yes, that's right, four guys broke the 100-yard barrier in one game:

Michael Pittman Jr. had 13 catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns

Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches for 128 yards

Drake London had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown

Tyler Vaughns had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown

Usually young quarterbacks latch on to a receiver and feed him constantly, but Slovis doesn't and that's what has made him so effective as a true freshman. Meanwhile, he's gone over 400 yards passing in four of the last five games and has 23 touchdowns against five interceptions in his last seven games.

On the season, Slovis has completed 260 of 362 passes (71.8 percent), with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has helped USC win five of its last six games and finish the season 8-4. That, of course, came after he took over for J.T. Daniels who tore his ACL in the season opener.

Clay Helton may not survive this season, but USC is in great shape under center with Slovis.