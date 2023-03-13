Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Acceptance Speech Was Amazing
Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor Sunday night, in a victory for everyone who loves a great story. His acceptance speech lived up to the moment. Sometimes actors pretend they're above the honor of winning an award like that, but he was clearly blown away by it. He then proceeded to give an amazing acceptance speech.
Here's what he had to say:
From a refugee camp, to movie star, to winning an Oscar. Quite an incredible journey.
Quan was a child star as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies After disappearing from Hollywood for years he now has an Oscar for playing Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. It truly is an incredible story. Here's hoping he's back and around for years to come.