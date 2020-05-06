Moon Kwang-eun Inexplicably Took His Hat Off While Covering First Base
By Kyle Koster | May 06 2020
We're two days into the KBO season and the early returns are pretty solid. While waking up at 1 a.m. -- or staying up straight until 4:30 a.m. -- doesn't seem worth it, the 5:25 a.m. first pitch is pretty doable. The games have been quick and entertaining and a reasonable facsimile to what we're used to stateside, even if the combatants are largely unfamiliar to the common fan.
The biggest difference, it seems, is the way 3-1 putouts are conducted. Here's how the LG Twins ran the play in today's loss to the Doosan Bears.
On ESPN2, Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez tried to make sense of pitcher Moon Kwang-eun intentionally removing his cap so he could catch the flip with his hair flowing. They found answers. Perez actually missed it live due to a technical glitch, which have actually been few and far between on the broadcasts.
And perhaps that's for the best. Some art is best left unanalyzed.