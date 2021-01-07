Kayleigh McEnany Issues Two-Minute Statement on Capitol Riot, Leaves Without Taking Questions
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 7, 2021, 5:56 PM EST
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room Thursday evening to address the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol. McEnany issued a two-minute statement then quickly left the podium without taking questions.
McEnany condemned the violence that erupted at the Capitol on behalf of the people working in the White House. Notably, she didn't say she spoke on behalf of the president, as she often has before.
Here is the entirety of the briefing:
Good Lord she got out of there quickly.
Frankly, she should have stood there and taken questions. After the events of yesterday, McEnany should have done more than a 120-second statement and running for the hills after she finished.
At one point she said, "Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for." It's worth noting, in his video aimed at the mob yesterday, Donald Trump said, "We love you. You're very special." So yeah, hard reconcile those two statements.
This whole situation is bizarre, as the Trump administration fractures before our very eyes following one of the darkest days in the history of our republic.