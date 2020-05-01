Kayleigh McEnany During First White House Press Briefing: 'I Will Never Lie To You'
By Stephen Douglas | May 01 2020
Kayleigh McEnany held her first press briefing as press secretary on Friday afternoon. It was the first press briefing by a White House press secretary in over a year. McEnany started the briefing by telling a reporter that she would never lie to the press.
McEnany is the fourth press secretary under Donald Trump. The first two, Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, gained great notoriety for their roles with Spicer even parlaying his experience into a turn on Dancing With the Stars. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the last press secretary to hold a an official press briefing on March 11, 2019.
Stephanie Grisham, who held the position from July 2019 to April 2020, never held a briefing.