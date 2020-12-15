CNN's Jim Acosta Spars With Kayleigh McEnany Over Disinformation
By Kyle Koster | Dec 15, 2020, 2:44 PM EST
In an ideal world, none of us would spend this much time thinking about White House correspondents but that's not where any of us live, is it? We've learned the name Jim Acosta and we know him as CNN's guy in the room who absolutely loves to mix it up in the mud with whichever spokesperson the Trump administration puts out there. Cynics would probably be understood for deducing that he has a penchant for theatrics and enjoys the camera himself, yet even they would admit he has a signature brand.
It was on display today as Kayleigh McEnany closed her remarks in the briefing room with another in the Cal Ripken-like streak of attacking the press.
"Kayleigh, isn't it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta asked.
Must be rhetorical.
Is this entertaining? Sure. Does it get us any closer to honest answers or do anything that will improve lives? Not as clear.