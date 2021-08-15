Kay Adams Made Chris Jones to Do Yoga on the Sidelines During the Chiefs - 49ers Preseason Game
Kay Adams was the sidline reporter for Saturday's preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. With the starters done and most of the game remaining, Adams caught up wtih Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones on the sidelines. Earlier this week there was a story on ESPN about Jones taking up yoga in the offseason. Via ESPN:
"I can do some positions I never thought I could do," Jones said. "It was fun. I usually do Pilates during the offseason, but I started a little earlier this year for my flexibility. Bending on the edge is a little different than taking the turn [inside] so I wanted to be a little more flexible."
Being a host on Good Morning Football five mornings a week, Adams understands the need to create content at all times. Especially during preseason football games. So she made Jones show her his favorite position.
Jones was clearly not prepared for this. Adams however appears ready for anything.