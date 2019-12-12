Kawhi Leonard Got a Hero's Welcome in Toronto, Including an Awesome Tribute Video By Stephen Douglas | Dec 11 2019 Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard returned to Toronto on Wednesday night to play the Raptors for the first time since he left in free agency for the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi received one of the warmest receptions any player has ever gotten, or will ever get from his former team.

What a moment as Kawhi Leonard receives his ring in Toronto.



Goosebumps.

Kawhi got a huge ovation. Greeted all his former coaches and teammates. Got a championship ring. And the tribute? What a tribute.

The Raptors honoured Kawhi Leonard with a beautiful video tribute in his return to Toronto.



The finale of the video and 'highlighting' of the footsteps of his iconic shot gave me goosebumps.

Kawhi spent one season in Toronto. He appeared in 84 total games between the regular season and playoffs. His year in Toronto was so perfect that the team thanked him by inventing a new way to relive a play. The lights recreating his footsteps on the series-winner against the Sixers was an awesome touch. Even Kawhi must have felt... something.

And then he immediately went about the business of killing the Raptors. 23 points on 14 shots in a 20 point win. The Clippers are now 19-7 and have won 12 of their last 14 games.

Kawhi Leonard posts 23 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST as the Clippers win in his return to Toronto!

After the game, he admitted that last season was good. The Clippers next game is on Friday against the Timberwolves on ESPN. Since Minnesota has no reason to give Kawhi any gifts, they stand no chance.