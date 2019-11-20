Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Will Make On-Court Debut Tonight By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 20 2019 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles' biggest premiere of the week comes not on the big screen, but on the hardwood.

The latest deadly duo in LA basketball will finally come together, as Kawhi Leonard's return from a left knee contusion will allow him to finally take the court alongside Paul George for the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard's return was first reported by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Leonard's return comes just as the Clippers welcome the Eastern Conference's finest, as they take on the Boston Celtics tonight at Staples Center (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The pair each joined the Clippers over the summer in a move that many felt made the Clippers the Western Conference favorites. George, who came over in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, missed the first 11 games of the season with a shoulder injury before the Palmdale native made his California professional debut on November 14 in New Orleans. He has tallied averages of 29.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over his first three games, which included a 150-101 win over Atlanta on Saturday night. George had a team-high 37 points in his Staples Center debut.

Leonard had put up 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.1 steals over nine games prior to his knee contusion. The defending NBA Finals MVP caused some controversy by sitting out early games due to "load management", but has provided plenty of fireworks for a rejuvenated Clippers fan base as it is. His best performance in a Clipper uniform thus far likely came on October 31, when he had 38 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in a win over San Antonio.