Kawhi Leonard Now Has an All-Star Game MVP to Display in His Home Inside LeBron James' Head
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 17 2020
Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, beating Team Giannis, 157-155. LeBron James had 23 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in 19 minutes. Kawhi Leonard had 30 points, 4 assists and 7 rebounds in 20 minutes. Somebody is going to tell you that this is a great example of Kawhi Leonard living in LeBron James' head.
And they are totally right.
LeBron picked Leonard with the third pick in the All-Star draft because he was afraid to go against him.
It's not because Leonard was clearly the best player available after Giannis picked Joel Embiid. Actually, maybe Giannis' horrible job drafting players in a two-team draft is probably the most jarring thing to come out of the 2020 All-Star game.
Just kidding, it was LeBron making only one of seven field goals in the fourth quarter while he let Kawhi Leonard go 1-for-2 and let Anthony Davis make the game-winning free throw. This is all very troubling for the Lakers. Aside from the multiple championships he's won, when will we finally see proof that James is ready for a big moment? We certainly didn't see it in the All-Star Game.
Now Leonard has an All-Star game MVP award which he can put in his trophy case that is inside the house that he lives in inside LeBron James' head.