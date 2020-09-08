Kawhi Leonard Gave Jamal Murray the Signature Middle Finger of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 07 2020
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets in game 3 of their Western Conference playoffs series on Monday night. One of the deciding moments of the game came with just under two minutes to go when Jamal Murray tried to dunk on Kawhi Leonard. The Nuggets were down six and struggling offensively and Murray had to try something. Unfortunately, he ran into the middle finger of The Klaw.
Well, just his middle finger really. Make no mistake, this was no small feat. Murray has the ability to pull off some vicious dunks and Leonard was able to hold him off with a single finger. As if Kawhi's hands were already considered mythological.
Now Kawhi has a highlight of the middle finger he already has on his Toronto Raptors championship ring.
Imagine a world where a guy without emotions becomes synonymous with his middle finger. Only Kawhi.