Kawhi Leonard Denies Eating a Dozen Apples at Spurs Team Dinner
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 17, 2020, 2:57 AM EST
Kawhi Leonard is an odd guy but maybe he's not as strange as we thought. Many rumors have flown around about the Los Angeles Clippers star and his behavior over the years, but on Wednesday night he debunked one of the weirdest stories about him during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.
Last year a rumor circulated claiming Leonard really loved red apples. His passion for them was so great that when he was with the San Antonio Spurs he once arrived at a team dinner, waived off the waiter and pulled out a bag of a dozen apples. Coach Gregg Popovich asked Leonard what he was doing and the star forward said, "Apple time, apple time." He then ate all 12 apples with a knife and fork.
The story was obviously fake and circulated as a joke, but it took on a life of its own and some began to question whether or not it had actually happened. Myth and history began to blend. It would have been amazing if it had been real. Unfortunately, Leonard shot the story down when Kimmel asked him about it:
God I wish that anecdote was true. Alas, Kawhi couldn't give us the best Christmas gift of all by confirming it.