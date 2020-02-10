Katie Nolan Took a Shot at Mike Francesa On Crowd Goes Wild
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Fox Sports cancelled “Crowd Goes Wild.” The show is being replaced, by an additional hour of Mike Francesa. Tri-state resident Katie Nolan isn’t a fan and fired a shot during one of the show’s final, lame duck episodes. The world awaits the Pope’s response. File under “media feuds that would be great for our website.”
