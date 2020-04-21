Katie Nolan Rips Tom Brady As Dan Le Batard and Mina Kimes Sit Back And Enjoy
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 21 2020
Katie Nolan is still struggling with Tom Brady's move from her beloved New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, she went nuclear on Brady after he was caught working out at a closed public park in Florida. Fellow Highly Quarantined participants Dan Le Batard and Mina Kimes were clearly enjoying it.
Check out the segment below:
Nolan is right in this one, of course, Brady shouldn't be out and about when he's not supposed to be. That's a pretty solid rant and there's more emphasis to it because she knows she's right. Kimes' rebuttal was pretty weak, though throwing in the "go Florida" at the end was pretty hilarious.
The segment opened with Kimes showing off a "Tompa Bay" jersey and even having one on her dog Lenny. Nolan shut off her camera, before eventually returning.
Le Batard and Kimes are clearly enjoying tweaking Nolan when it comes to Brady. It's been a bit for a few weeks and it's worked out great.