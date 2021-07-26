Roundup: Katie Ledecky Upset in 400; Kate Beckinsale Didn't See Daughter for Two Years; Padres Land Adam Frazier
Katie Ledecky lost the 400-meter freestyle in Tokyo ... the U.S. won the men's 400-meter freestyle relay ... USA basketball lost to France ... Civil rights activist Bob Moses died at 86 ... Adam Kinzinger added to Jan. 6 commission ... Some Americans could need COVID vaccine booster ... Latest Olympic updates ... Global investors are buying American ... U.S. steps up airstrikes against Taliban ... Kate Beckinsale didn't see daughter Lily Mo Sheen for two years ... "Old" beat "Snake Eyes" at the box office ... LeVar Burton starts stint as "Jeopardy!" guest host ... Eloy Jimenez set to rejoin the White Sox ... Mookie Betts is back on the injured list ... The Padres landed Adam Frazier in a trade ... Big 12 execs met with presidents of Texas and Oklahoma ... Tate Martell still has college eligibility ... Simone Biles qualified for all six gymnastics finals ...
