Katie Ledecky Brought to Tears by Revered Olympic Honor
By Joe Lago
Katie Ledecky added to her already legendary status at the Paris Games, winning four more Olympics medals, including two golds in the 1500-meter freestyle and 800 free. The 27-year-old American leaves France as the most decorated U.S. female Olympian with 14 medals in her career.
Ledecky remains stoic during competition, allowing herself a little smile sometimes after a victory. But one Paris Olympics honor brought tears to her eyes.
On Thursday, teammate Bobby Finke called Ledecky to tell her she was chosen to be Team USA's flag bearer for Sunday's Closing Ceremony. She will share the duties with Nick Mead, who won gold in rowing.
Finke broke the good news while Ledecky was watching the marathon swimming competition. Their conversation was posted on Team USA's Instagram account.
"I just wanted to thank you. You've been a huge inspiration and leader to us for 12 years," Finke said. "I've gotten to know you these past 12 years, and I really can't think of anyone better to lead us out of these Olympic Games. So you're gonna need a new jacket."
Ledecky initially looked surprised by her selection. She then became overwhelmed by the honor.
"I'm here at open water, and you're making me cry," Ledecky said while wiping away tears.
Ledecky was given the special jacket for U.S. flag bearers. NBA superstar LeBron James and tennis star Coco Gauff shared flag bearer duties for the Opening Ceremony.
"Thank you. Thank you, Team USA," Ledecky said. "This is a huge honor. Can't wait for closing ceremonies. And it's been a honor representing our country here in Paris, and I'm so proud to be a part of this team."
Ledecky figures to be a candidate to carry the American flag at the next Summer Games. She has already said she is not done competing and has her sights set on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.