Roundup: Kathryn Newton at 'Ant-Man' Premiere; Vikings Hire Brian Flores; Leeds Fires Jesse Marsch
Thousands killed in devastating Turkey earthquake ... Downed spy balloon raises tensions between U.S. and China ... Senators push for new "passenger bill of rights" for air travel ... Stocks were down to start the week ... The housing market shows signs of thawing ... "Dexter" and "Billions" spinoffs in the works at Showtime ... Kathryn Newton at the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premiere ... AMC to charge more for prime seats ... Eminem daughter Hailie Jade is engaged ... Premier League goes after Manchester City for financial rules violations ... Vikings hiring Brian Flores as defensive coordinator ... Leeds fired Jesse Marsch ... Sean Payton won't tolerate Russell Wilson's personal coach ... Suns CEO Jason Rowley resigns ... Harvard, Northeastern to play in Beanpot final ...
Bryan Cranston fully committed while on Hot Ones.
Giancarlo Esposito breaks down his most iconic characters.
Honest trailers, Goodfellas.
Linkin Park -- "Burn It Down"