Kate Upton, Amy Crawford Recreate Husbands' Sports Illustrated Cover By Kyle Koster | Oct 10 2019 Tim Warner/Getty Images

All of the pressure is on the Houston Astros tonight in Game 5 of the American League Division Series against Tampa Bay. Gerrit Cole is on the bump. His wife, Amy Crawford, provided some bulletin board material with the help of Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton.

The Astros' unstoppable duo are current Sports Illustrated cover boys. Upton has her own experience being featured on the prime periodical real estate.

Just good clean fun that will have no bearing on the game but is something to point to when someone tells you baseball doesn't know how to promote its stars.