Roundup: Kate Mara, Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship; Elly De La Cruz Debuts For Reds; Damar Hamlin Practices
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are merging ... NFL players robbed, carjacked at gunpoint ... Chris Christie jumps into 2024 GOP presidential race ... Judge agrees to reveal backers of George Santos' $500,000 bond ... Stock futures flat after S&P 500 notches highest close since August ... Breached dam in Ukraine puts thousands at risk ... Russia and Ukraine blame each other for destruction of Kakhovka dam ... Elliot Page reveals secret romance with Kate Mara ... "Perry Mason" cancelled by HBO ... A review of DC's "The Flash" ... Chris Hemsworth admits "Thor 4" was too silly ... Damar Hamlin participated in Bills practice drills ... Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic set for French Open semifinals ... The Reds called up Elly De La Cruz ... Dwight Howard is eyeing an NBA return ... Tottenham hired Celtic's Ange Postecoglou ...PGA Tour commissioner avoids question about Saudis controlling pro golf ...
