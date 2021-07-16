Kasie Hunt Leaving NBC News
Kasie Hunt, seen by many as a correspondent on the rise at NBC News, surprised viewers this morning by announcing that she is leaving the company effective immediately. The announcement came on her Way Too Early program, which, true to its name, airs weekdays at 5 a.m.
Hunt joined NBC in 2013 as a congressional correspondent and saw her role grow significantly through the years. Her time included a stretch hosting Kasie DC on Sunday nights. Armchair executives had her on the shortlist for promotion the next time a more desirable time slot becomes available.
After revealing this would be her last broadcast, Hunt thanked the viewers for their support and promised further updates on her future in the coming weeks.
NBC has yet to comment on the developments.