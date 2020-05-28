Karl Ravech Realizes My Dream, Gets Personalized Song from KT Wiz
By Kyle Koster | May 28 2020
Once Eduardo Perez got his own song from the NC Dinos, it was only a matter of time until an intrepid KBO team rose to the occasion and penned one for his partner, Karl Ravech. And it's no surprise that it would be the KT Wiz -- a wise and fearsome side if there ever was one -- who rose to fill the void. Here it is, your first look at the Jam of the Summer.
Laughter is in the eye of the beholder, but we can all agree that grown men dancing in baseball pants is extremely high on the comedy scale. That guy must think he can dress himself into a pinch-running gig or something. And why no hat? If you're going all-out in uniform, why not complete it with the league's most gorgeous lid?
Anyway, it is delightful to see the way the KBO has embraced the influx of American attention with open arms. It's a damn good thing to have live, meaningful baseball every morning. So good in fact that I won't even dwell on Ravech realizing a dream I've dreamt for a whole week.
At times like these, it's important to keep a healthy perspective. There's plenty of season left for the Wiz to recognize the dedication of all its stateside superfans. No need to be jealous.