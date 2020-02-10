Karl Malone Killed a Bear With a Compound Bow
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Karl Malone is a known hunter (Vanessa Bryant’s inquiries about that infamously got the Mailman in hot water with Kobe a decade back), and his latest prize is a bear shot with a bow and arrow. His son’s Instagram is a bit vague on details of where this all took place. Retirement for the 2nd leading scorer in NBA history at age 50 who grew up an outdoorsman in Louisana: Taking down bears.
