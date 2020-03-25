Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals His Mother is in a Coma, Urges Public to Take Coronavirus Seriously
By Kyle Koster | Mar 25 2020
Karl-Anthony posted an Instagram video late last night updating the public on his mother's fight against coronavirus, revealing she is currently in a medically-induced coma. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is hoping his story will help others take the pandemic more seriously.
"This disease is real," he said. "This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself."
Towns said both of his parents showed symptoms and sought treatment at the hospital. While his father's condition improved, his mother got worse, requiring a ventilator.
He and his family remain optimistic.
"We're going to keep fighting on my side. We're going to win," he said. "My mother is the strongest woman I know, and I know she will beat this. And we will rejoice when she does."
It is long past time that people came to understand coronavirus will touch someone they love. It's not a matter of if, but when. It's devastating to hear the stories that are already rolling in, but they are sadly only the beginning.