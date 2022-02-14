Antonio Brown and Masked Kanye West Provide Super Bowl LVI's Weirdest Moment
The stars are out in full force at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. It's a veritable who's who with the SoFi Stadium scoreboard identifying the glitziest and most glamorous with great speed and competency. No shot will be weirder, though, than the one early in the second quarter showing Antonio Brown next to Kanye West. Rare is the occasion when the former NFL wide receiver is the less combustible party in the frame.
West is choosing to watch the big game through a full mask which is certainly a choice we won't remember after he makes his next unorthodox choice. We're left to wonder if West enjoyed being featured for the masses to see because this outfit allows for the consummate poker face.