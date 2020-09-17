Roundup: Kanye West Peed on a Grammy; Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden on SNL
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 17 2020
Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live ... Kanye West ranted, peed on his Grammy and then got kicked off Twitter for a bit ... the director of the CDC is the latest person to say the opposite of Don Trump ... updates from Hurricane Sally ... firefighters are trying to save LA's Mount Wilson Observatory from wildfires ... here's how smoke from the wildfires have reached the east coast ... and Europe ... the TikTok - Oracle deal is still up in the air ... Glacier National Park doesn't have so many glaciers anymore ...
