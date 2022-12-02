Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Cheating With Chris Paul
As Kanye West's public meltdown wraps up another week, it's hard to pinpoint the worst part of this entire thing. No, wait, it's definitely the antisemitism. He dug further into that hole on Friday (I refuse to link to video of his tirade), then capped it off by claiming Kim Kardashian cheated on him ... with Chris Paul.
Ye, or whatever he's calling himself now, took to his recently reinstated Twitter account to declare, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night." A picture of Paul follows the tweet.
One of Paul's Phoenix Suns teammates is Devin Booker, who dated Kardashian's sister, Kendall Jenner, for two years. That means absolutely nothing here but is worth pointing out.
West is a man clearly losing it in a very public way, and now he's dragged a 12-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer into the mix. Here's hoping Paul just ignores this mess.