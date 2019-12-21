Apparently Nobody Wants to Be No. 1 in College Basketball This Year By Liam McKeone | Dec 21 2019 Kansas v Villanova | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The college basketball season is still young, and we're months away from even the preliminary stages of excitement for the NCAA tournament. But even after only about a month, something has become clear: nobody wants to be ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.

No. 1 Kansas lost to No. 18 Villanova on Saturday afternoon, 56-55. When this week's AP rankings come out, we'll be given our sixth No. 1 ranked team since the season kicked off at Madison Square Garden in early November.

The preseason No. 1 was Michigan State. They lost to Kentucky on opening night. The Wildcats took that top spot, and promptly lost to unranked Evansville only two games later. No. 1 belonged to Duke in Week 3 and 4 before they fell to Stephen F. Austin on a buzzer-beating layup in overtime. Louisville swooped in for the crown as the No. 1 team for Week 5 and 6 before they got stomped by Texas Tech.

That all culminated with Kansas at the top of the rankings heading in to this week, and it was short-lived. Next up will probably be Gonzaga, currently at the No. 2 spot at 11-1 on the year. How long will they keep it? Not long, if this trend continues.