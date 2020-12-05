Kansas State QB Will Howard Channels Paul Crewe With Errant Pass
By Liam McKeone | Dec 5, 2020, 12:45 PM EST
Kansas State Wildcats starting quarterback Will Howard made an otherwise uninteresting matchup with Texas a little bit more fun this Saturday. He didn't do so on purpose, but it was still enjoyable nonetheless.
Howard was attempting to complete a pass to a receiver when the referee got right in the way. The football doinked off his head. I laughed.
Or did he, in fact, do it on purpose? It's still early, but Howard could be trying to channel that Paul Crewe energy and nail the ref with the ball to ensure he calls a fair game.
Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. Maybe now the refs will call it impartially for Kansas State.