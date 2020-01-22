Photos of the Kansas - Kansas State Brawl Are Even More Incredible Than the Videos
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 21 2020
The Kansas Jayhawks beat their rival Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, 81-60. The game ended with a brawl after some players on both sides decided to play to the final whistle with the utmost intensity. The videos of the brawl are crazy, but the still images from Getty and some others are absolutely breathtaking.
Before we get to the actual fight, check out this image from the play that set it all off. This is a layup being contested with a second remaining in a 21-point game. The guy who stole the ball is being fouled and the guy who turned it over is fully cocked for a huge block.
Just a nasty block if you ignore the foul by the other defender.
Now for the chaos.
Finally, the aftermath.