Kansas Hits Wild Game-Winner in Overtime to Beat Wisconsin
Kansas and Wisconsin faced off during the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas today as part of the few non-football sports taking place on Thanksgiving. The No. 3 ranked Jayhawks went into overtime against the unranked Badgers and were very close to dropping their first game of the year before Bobby Pettiford Jr. hit an insane buzzer beater to escape with the win.
Pettiford Jr. managed to secure a rebound off a long three and went up-and-under to go up 69-68 with less than a second remaining. It was quite something.
What a wild shot. And what a day for it to happen on. The celebration in the Pettiford household would be something to behold.