Kansas City Star Opinion: Patrick Mahomes is Not a Team Player
Is Patrick Mahomes a team player? That's what this article in the Kansas City Star apparently asks according to this tweet from the paper on Friday morning. It's certainly a juicy opinion. Someone in the hometown paper suggesting the Super Bowl and regular season MVP who signed a longterm deal with the team that drafted him seems wild. Is it? Let's break it down.
The entirety of the column? Well, it's actually a letter to the editor. The letter? Five sentences spread out over two paragaphs.
After watching the Kansas City Chiefs for the past two years, I think it is clear that Patrick Mahomes is not a team player. He doesn’t care if his team wins or loses. All he cares about is how he looks.
It’s beginning to look very obvious. He’s a good quarterback but really doesn’t care about his team as a whole.
Hell of an argument. Making it the headline letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star is certainly a choice. Tweeting it like it's some sort of homegrown column is an even more interesting choice when the truth is the letter came from over 250 miles away in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Just incredible stuff all around.