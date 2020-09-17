Kansas City Radio Host Writes Rap Song For Patrick Mahomes' 25th Birthday
By Liam McKeone | Sep 17 2020
Today is Patrick Mahomes' birthday. He turns 25-years-old. He has done quite a bit in his first quarter-century of life, you might say. To the point where it makes people like me, on the precipice of that same benchmark, feel bad.
But we aren't here to get down on ourselves about why we didn't win a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP before turning 25. We're here to celebrate Mahomes on his day of birth. Thus, I present to you a rap song written by Cody Tapp, host of Cody & Gold on 610 Sport Kansas City. Chiefs writer Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride is featured on the track.
To break it down: the beat is nice. Nothing to complain about there. Tapps himself has a good flow and did a pretty good job throwing together a few verses. The chorus needs a lot of work. Sweeney started slow on his feature and kind of sounded like a bad version of Snoop Dogg on California Girls, but then hit the drop as hard as Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton and nailed the second half of his verse.
I'm no Anthony Fantano, but overall I'd give it a 7/10. That's a win for a rap written by a radio host, a skillset that generally doesn't overlap outside of the recording part.