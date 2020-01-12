Kansas City Chiefs Booed At Home During First Quarter After Falling Behind By 21
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 12 2020
It has been a nightmare start to the playoffs for the Kansas City Chiefs. After their bye, the Chiefs fell behind the Houston Texans by 21 at home in the 1st qaurter of the Division round. After winning 12 games in the regular season, Kansas City fans were booing the Chiefs in the first quarter of their first playoff game.
This is a completely reasonable reaction to your team surrendering a long touchdown on a blown coverage. Or letting the other team block a punt and return it for a touchdown. Or muffing another punt inside the 10 and immediately giving up another touchdown. Just the worst possible scenario.