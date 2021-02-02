Barber Tested Negative Five Consecutive Days Before Exposing Chiefs
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 2, 2021, 11:43 AM EST
The Kansas City Chiefs have two players in quarantine with the Super Bowl just days away. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were high-risk close contacts to a barber who tested positive. The story behind it is a little crazy. The barber only entered the Chiefs' facility after five consecutive days of negative tests. Then he started cutting hair while waiting for the results of another test. Via NFL.com:
The barber took an additional rapid test as a precaution before entering the facility Sunday, but the results were delayed briefly because of a line of friends and family also getting tested. He was wearing double PPE and was still cutting Kilgore's hair -- the first in a line of players waiting for haircuts -- when the positive result came back.
The barber had also cut Robinson's hair the day before. While the vaccine is on the way, this is a pretty good reminder of what we're up against. The Chiefs did everything right and took incredibly thorough precautions to avoid this and they still had two players exposed. They were taking things so seriously that Tyreek Hill even used the barber as an example of a step they were taking to avoid this exact thing. Via TMZ:
"The Chiefs are bringing in barbers to the facility and getting 'em tested so like they are REALLY following protocol."
Some people might consider this a jinx. Luckily... or actually, not luckily. Because everyone smartly wore PPE, Robinson and Kilgore should be OK and be available for the Super Bowl.