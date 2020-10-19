Kamu Grugier-Hill Now Leads NFL in Exposed Bones
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 18, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT
Kamu Grugier-Hill did a football guy thing today. Grugier-HIll broke his finger during the Miami Dolphins' 24-0 win over the New York Jets today, but that kind of thing happens every week in the NFL. Grugier-Hill's finger is notable because hte bone poked through the skin. And he had it taped up and went back in the game.
Are you serious? If this is what he will do to get back in a game against the Jets, imagine the kinds of pain he played through to make sure he could be on the field during the Eagles Super Bowl run a few years ago.
Assuming there are no lasting effects from the time his bone was exposed during a game, Grugier-Hill is on pace to have a career year in his first season with the Dolphins. Ronnie Lott would be proud. Mostly about the insane football guy thing, but also because of the tackles.