Kamaru Usman Scores Brutal Knockout Over Jorge Masvidal

Ryan Phillips
Apr 25, 2021, 12:59 AM EDT
Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal
Kamaru Usman absolutely annihilated Jorge Masvidal Saturday night at UFC 261. He planted the BMF champ with a huge punch and retained the welterweight championship.

After dominating the first round, Usman wasted no time as he landed a huge straight right hand to the Masvidal's chin, and the challenger was out before he hit the canvas. A few hammer fists sealed things as referee Herb Dean stopped the fight 1:02 into the round.

He put the mouthy and drained his head of all Monster Energy Water. There's no questioning who the better fighter is between these two now.

Usman scored a dominant unanimous decision victory over Masvidal at UFC 251, but "Gamebred" had taken the fight on short notice and looked like a guy who hadn't gotten much training in. This was different. Usman annihilated him and at 19-1 with 18 straight victories can lay claim to the title of best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

