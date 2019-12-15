VIDEO: Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Colby Covington to Retain UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 245 By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019 Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman at UFC 245

Kamaru Usman knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their main event bout at UFC 245. Usman retained his UFC welterweight title with the win and likely shut the loquacious Covington up with the emphatic finish.

The fight was stopped with 50 seconds remaining, as Usman dropped Covington with a straight right, then pounced on him for some ground-and-pound before the ref stepped in and stopped it.

Check out the finish:

A great finish by Usman in a fight many had tied at two rounds apiece heading into the final round. Covington looked to have won the first two rounds, while Usman took the third and fourth, and had the momentum entering the fifth. The champ dominated the fifth and punctuated it with a brilliant finish.