Kadarius Toney Threw a Punch During Loss to Cowboys
Kadarius Toney had a great day for the New York Giants on Sunday, but ended it in ugly fashion when he punched Dallas Cowboys corner Damontae Kazee and was ejected.
Here's the play in question:
And here's another angle of it:
And here it is slowed down again:
That's a really bad look for the rookie first-round pick after what was a brilliant afternoon. Getting ejected for throwing a punch in a game that was not close. The Cowboys won the game 44-20.
Toney had 10 receptions for 189 yards and looked like the kind of unique, game-breaking talent the Giants have been missing for years. Unfortunately people are only going to remember that punch.