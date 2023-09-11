Kadarius Toney Mocks Giants Fans After Blowout Loss to Cowboys
By Liam McKeone
Kadarius Toney does not have a cordial relationship with New York Giants fans after he was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Toney showed flashes of potential with Big Blue but couldn't stay on the field and ended up getting traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a mid-round pick. Very few fans are going to have kind words for a first-round bust of their home team and such was the case with New York fans, leading to Toney publicly beefing with fans in a few different instances since the trade last year.
He's back at it again after Week 1 of the 2023 season. Toney took a few victory laps via his Instagram story late last night after the Giants got dominated by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Of course, this is a real pot and kettle situation given what Toney did in his own season debut. The Chifes lost to the Detroit Lions, 21-20, and Toney dropped several crucial passes that hit him right in the hands. One bounced off him for a pick-six. KC would've very likely won, and without much trouble either, if not for Toney's case of the dropsies. It was brutal and Giants fans took their own victory lap to the extent that he deleted his Twitter account.
Everybody is down bad in this situation. Great comedy for us on the sidelines, though.