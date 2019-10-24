Kacie McDonnell Joins FOX Nation as Sports and Lifestyle Host By Bobby Burack | Oct 24 2019

The steaming service FOX Nation has added Kacie McDonnell as a sports and lifestyle host. McDonnell will make her debut with the streaming service at the inaugural FOX Nation Patriot Awards on November 6. She is coming over from New England Sports Network (NESN), where she covered Boston sports.

McDonnell had the following to say in a statement released by FOX:

"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity! It’s an absolute dream to join the innovative team at FOX Nation. I am looking forward to growing a relationship with the platform’s loyal subscribers and creating the entertaining and informative content our viewers enjoy.”

FOX's steaming service appears to be looking to make moves with sports content. McDonnell will be joining sports host Abby Hornacek. Last week, Hornacek talked to the The Big Lead about her role with FOX Nation and the three shows she hosts. Like Hornacek, McDonnell is a talented and energetic broadcaster that can step outside the way sports are routinely covered with the platform.