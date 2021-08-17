Roundup: Kabul Evacuations Continue; Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson Break Up; Trevor Bauer Accuser Testifies
U.S. continues airlift at Kabul airport ... Joe Biden defends decision to pull out of Afghanistan ... Carli Lloyd announces retirement ... S&P 500 doubles from pandemic low ... Aid trickles to Haiti after devastating earthquake ... Tesla's autopilot system is subject of a safety probe ... Unprecedented water shortage declared on Colorado River ... Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson broke up ... "Field of Dreams" TV show gets series pickup at Peacock ... Scarlett Johansson joins Wes Anderson's next film ... "Free Guy" significantly beat box office projections ... Marcus Smart, Celtics agree to $77.1 million extension ... Jalen Green took shots at Detroit ... Trevor Bauer accuser testifies at hearing ... AP Top 25 college football poll released ... Cubs and Reds will play in next "Field of Dreams" game ... ESPN signed Alex Smith as an analyst ...
Seth Meyers went off on everyone for the Afghanistan mess:
Joey Votto notched his 2,000th hit Monday night:
Talk about a bad beat in the Pistons-Magic Summer League game:
