K.J. Wright Won't Take a Discount to Stay With the Seattle Seahawks
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 22, 2021, 6:10 PM EST
K.J. Wright has been a stalwart at linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks over the last decade. The 31-year-old is about to hit free agency and will have options available to him. One thing is certain, Wright won't be taking a discount to stay with the Seahawks.
On Monday, Wright was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and told the titular host that it wouldn't make sense to take a pay cut to stay in Seattle. While he'd like to be back, he wants to be paid his worth.
The segment is below:
The Seahawks currently have $4.3 million in cap space, which isn't enough to re-sign a guy like Wright, who is coming off a great season. He's one of the most underrated players in the NFL and will get offers outside the Pacific Northwest.
Wright has been with the Seahawks for his entire 10-year career, and helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII. He's a big part of the organization but the two sides may not be able to agree to a deal that works for everyone.
It looks like Wright still thinks this can be figured out:
We'll see what winds up happening.